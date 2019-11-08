|
|
Rainé Louise Kirk was born in Beech Grove, Indiana on March 28, 1983. She was the daughter of David R. Kirk and Tonya Louise (Teepe) Crowley. Rainé spent part of her childhood in Indiana and Connecticut before moving to Dundee after her junior year graduating in 2001 from Dundee High School.
Raine' married the love of her life, Brandon Scott Byers on October 31, 2007, in Monroe. The couple would be blessed with the birth of one daughter: Saoirse. On and off the past fifteen years, she had worked for the Days Inn as a Front Desk Clerk. She loved this position getting to meet many unique and interesting individuals.
Raine' had lovingly been referred to as "Mom" since middle school and high school. This was a position that she would certainly relish later in life. She loved to craft and had enjoyed completing projects with her daughter; making wreaths and decorating for holidays. She especially loved to go "over the top" with her holiday decorations; Fall was her favorite time of year and Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas were special holidays because they always brought loved ones together.
Raine' was a very strong woman. She was fiercely passionate about all things she did, and she was exceptionally passionate about the way that she loved others. She enjoyed books, music and the ocean, despite hating fish!
Rainé, age 36, of Dundee passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To cherish Rainé's memory, she leaves her husband: Brandon Byers of Dundee; daughter Saoirse of Dundee; parents: David R. Kirk (Anna) of Dundee and Tonya Crowly (Chris) of Ansonia, Connecticut; sisters: Déadra Sotero-Lang (Steven) of Lansdale, PA, Sarah Frye (Jimmy) of Dundee, Jennifer Crowley of Ansonia, Kristen Rivera (Javier) of Raleigh, NC; seven nieces and nephews: Regan, Payton, Addisen, Rosiley, Leilani, Aiden, and Chloe; mother-in-law: Candace Goss (Martin) of Milan, father-in-law: Danny Dodge of MS; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ashley Kilpatrick (Bryan), Jonathan Goss, Marlene Goss, Michelle Goss, Carrie Thibault, Danielle Catter, Holly Dodge, Dawn ----, Danna Diemand, Danielle Dodge; dear friends: Bonnie Carroll, Cliff Bond, Kara O'Dwyer, Dave (Becky) Boggs, and Dale (Cheryl) Craft of Dundee.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Don Brown of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a video by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 8, 2019