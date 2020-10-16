1/1
Ralph Donald Knapp
1952 - 2020
Ralph D. Knapp
Oct. 21, 1952 - Oct. 14, 2020
Ralph Donald Knapp, age 67, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe.
Born in Miami, Arizona, Ralph was the son of Lloyd and Florence (Beswetherick) Knapp. A high school graduate, Ralph married his love, Diane Ehrsam, in November of 1980. Sadly, she preceded him in death January 15, 2015. Over the years of his livelihood, Ralph worked at several small businesses and did volunteer work. He enjoyed working on and exploring places with his computer, watching television/movies and listening to music. Ralph especially enjoyed socializing and was known as a bit of a flirt.
Ralph leaves to cherish his memory his brother Lloyd Knapp in addition to others including his niece, Christie, and nephew, Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Jewel, Alma and Carol.
In accordance with Ralph's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Memories & Condolences
