Ralph Osborne was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 4, 1933. He was one of eleven children born from the late Everett and Icy (Cass) Osborne. Ralph was baptized in Roseberry Creek in Mascot, Tennessee. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Ralph married Kathleen Poniedzialek, on May 28, 1960, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Monroe. They would be blessed with five children. Ralph was a hard worker, providing for his family as a truck driver at American Freight and then Roadway Trucking company before retiring after 35 years. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 299 where he also served as a Union Steward.
A relationship with his Savior was always a part of his life and Ralph and Kathleen faithfully attended Bethany Baptist Church in Monroe. A dependable family man, Ralph liked to stay busy working on small projects around the house and yard and playing cards every weekend. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisher. His loving and caring ways showed by always being there for everyone no matter what time of day. Ralph also enjoyed traveling back to Tennessee to visit his family.
Ralph Osborne, age 86, of Monroe went to be with the Lord on, December 29, 2019. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his ten siblings: Helen Muncey, John Lee, Luther, Lillian Weaver, Hazel Merritt, Ray, Bobbie Tindell, Edward, Billy Joe and Carl.
To cherish his memory, Ralph leaves his wife of nearly sixty years, Kathleen Osborne; children: Barbara (Larry) Evans, David Osborne, Brian (Amy) Osborne, Michael (Stacy) Osborne and Karen (Ryan) Sandiefer; grandchildren: Ashley, Erin, Cory, Paige, Alyssa, Taylor, Luke, Payton, Stone and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020, at Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church, 2740 Nadeau Road, Monroe, Michigan 48162. Inurnment will take place at Roseberry Cemetery in Mascot, Tennessee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 4, 2020