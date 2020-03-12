|
Randel Glen Ellison, age 78, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Well Springs Lutheran Services.
Born on December 27, 1941, in Harrogate, TN, from the union of Bruce and Georgia (Daniels) Ellison. He was one of 12 children in the family. Later on, he got married and raised a family of seven children.
Randel was a simple man although he was also known for being a workaholic. He worked as a Laborer at BioFit Engineered Products making office furniture for over ten years in Haskins, OH. At times, it seemed like the guys at BioFit became his second family because he was there so much.
In Randel's free time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, listening to old country music, watching NASCAR, and traveling to places like Florida, Tennessee, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Beloved father of Randel Ellison II of Fostoria, OH, Christopher Ellison of Newport, Nicholas (Angela) Ellison of Monroe, Clinton (Amy) Ellison of Rising Sun, OH, Joseph (Crisanta) Ellison of Fostoria, OH, Dakota Ellison of Rising Sun, OH, and Montana Ellison of Fostoria, OH. Loving grandfather of Chris, Lisa, Samantha, Heather, Shane, Seth, Holly, Cory, Kimberley, Taylor, Clinton, Cecelia, Cassidy, Charissa, and Cathlene. Dearest great-grandfather of Khloe, Dominik, Antonello, Brianna, Misty-Dawn, Kenna, Timothy, and Desmond. Dear brother of Carol Ellison Wellman, Leslie Ellison, Perry Ellison, Elvis Ellison, George Ellison, Jawyone Gibson of GA, and Lena Barricks of IN.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Bruce and Georgia Ellison, granddaughter: Miranda Ellison, and siblings: Hargus Ellison, Harry Ellison, JC Ellison, and Jesse Allison.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at the Funeral Home at 6 PM. Officiating is Rev. Joe Bryant. In accordance with Randel's wishes, cremation will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Randel have been suggested to go towards the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 12, 2020