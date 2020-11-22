1/1
Randy Jo Gensler
1960 - 2020
On October 18, 2020, Randy Jo Gensler passed away at the age of 60, under the care of hospice in Florida.
He was born in Ypsilanti Michigan, March 2, 1960, the son of Virgil and Jacqueline (Scheid) Gensler.
Randy was a 1978 graduate of Dundee High School and lived in the Dundee and Monroe area most of his life. He was a truck driver, including owning his own trucking business, for many years. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his Father, Virgil.
Surviving along with his mother, Jacqueline, are his daughter, Kelsey Lynn Gensler; a sister, Vicki (Rich) Reinhart; four brothers, Ron Stasko, Jeffrey Gensler, Gregg Gensler, Brad Gensler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
