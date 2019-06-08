|
Ray R. Bashaw of Monroe, MI, passed away on June 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Ray was born November 29, 1927, in Monroe, MI to the late Arthur and Myrtle (Sancrant) Bashaw. He was married to the love of his life, Betty J. Parran in St. Michael's Catholic Church on June 19, 1948, by the Reverend Stanley Fedewa. He attended Waterloo, St. Michael's, Monroe High, and Henry Ford Schools. He was an usher at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
He served in the United States Army as a Radar Technician and a Cryptographer aboard Army transport ships. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Brazil; a luxury ship converted for war time use that transported troops to France and England and brought back war brides to New York. He was then assigned to the general W.C. Langfitt and Pittston Victory ships, transporting troops between the United States, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan from January 29, 1946, to August 1947. He attained the rank of Corporal.
He was an avid hunter, bowler, and golfer. He had two holes in one at the Green Meadows Golf Course. He coached the Little League baseball in the Custer and Monroe Little League programs for 17 years. He worked for the Ford Motor Company at the Monroe Plant and Maumee Stamping Plant. He oversaw the installation of the Wayne Stamping Plant with equipment and body assembly staff in Dearborn, MI. He was employed for 37 years in Plant and Manufacturing Engineering and retired January 1, 1984. He was a lifetime member of Post 1138 Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 225.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Bashaw. Daughters: Sherry Lynn (Mark) Fuerstenberg of Carleton, Karen Marie (Randy Redmond) Raymond of Monroe; a son: Gary Michael (Kim) Bashaw of Temperance; and a brother: Gerald Bashaw of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by grandchildren: David (Kim) Raymond Jr. of Monroe, Ray (Audrey) Bashaw III of Temperance, Jason (Ali) Raymond of West Branch, Daniel William Fuerstenberg of Carleton, Dawn Marie (Steven Bryant) Raymond of Monroe, Kari Lynn (Michael Barksdale Jr.) Fuerstenberg of Houston, TX, Timothy Alan (Bones) (Katelyn) Fuerstenberg of Temperance, and Jessica (Robert) Mattox of Toledo, OH. Great-grandchildren: Gavin Stewart, Logan James, and Nora Jane Raymond of West Branch. Kyle Landon, Tyler Michael, and Lainey Rae Bashaw of Temperance. Zoey Nichole and David Michael Raymond III of Monroe. Roselyn Maxine and Edison James Fuerstenberg of Temperance. Izabella Louise, Hayden James, Adelyn Jean, Greyson Robert, and Trestan Louis Mattox of Toledo, OH, and step great-grandson Landon Bryant of Monroe.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a son: Ray (Butch) Bashaw Jr.; a grandson: Eric Latondress; four brothers: Arthur, Ernest, Jack, and Butch Bashaw; four sisters: Joyce Raymo, Marguerite Stiffler, Evelyn Hensley, and Dorothy Grames.
Friends and family are invited Sunday June 9, 2019, to Rupp Funeral Home from 2-7pm for visitation. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church Monday June 10, 2019, where Ray will lie in-state at 10am with mass at 11am. Fr. Philip Ching will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park where military honors will be rendered by Monroe VFW Post 1138.
Memorial donations have been suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church or to ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on June 8, 2019