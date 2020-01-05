|
|
Raymond Charles Barron Sr., age 84, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday December 30, 2019, at Promedica Monroe.
Raymond was born March 17, 1935, in Monroe, MI to the late Earl and Hazel (Blanchette) Barron. He attended St. John's Catholic School and also Catholic Central in Monroe. As a young man he worked at A&P Grocery Store before serving in the Army from 1954-1956. Upon returning home, he worked a short time at Monroe Steel Castings. Raymond retired from General Motors Powertrain in Ohio after 36 years of service.
Raymond married the love of his life, Teresa A. Omler, on May 12, 1956, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where they were both faithful parishioners. Through their 63 years together, they would build a home and have five children; Cynthia, Ray Jr., Anna Marie, Patricia, and Christine.
Raymond enjoyed playing softball. He was a team member of the Local 14 All American Industrial Softball Team, where he held a batting average of 641. He was also an avid hunter and fisher. Above all else, Raymond loved to enjoy time with family and friends.
To cherish his memory, Raymond leaves his loving wife, Teresa; three daughters: Cynthia Smith of Monroe, MI; Anna Marie (Lee) Cooper of Newport, MI; and Christine (Pat) Fricke of Lithia, FL; one son, Raymond (Becky) Barron Jr. of Toledo, OH; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Knegendorf.
Along with his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia.
In accordance with Raymond's wishes, cremation followed by burial at St. Mary's, Rockwood will occur. There will be no visitation, but everyone is pleased asked to remember Raymond as you knew him.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Raymond's honor are asked to please consider St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or a charity of their own choosing.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020