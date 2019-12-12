|
|
Raymond C. Bobich, 87, of Maybee, MI, died peacefully on November 15, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Saturday December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a memorial gathering. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Semran officiating.
He was born August 31, 1932, in Inkster, MI to the late John and Stella (Setlock) Bobich. Ray served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He married Phyllis Liedel on February 11, 1956, in Maybee, MI. Ray worked at GM Powertrain in Toledo as a set up man for over 30 years until retiring in 1988.
Ray was a lifetime member of Maybee VFW Post 4361. He had a passion for hunting and opening day was looked forward to for many years. He also loved to fish and go to their cabin up north. Ray was an avid gardener and loved to share his bounty. Over the years, Ray also found joy in playing cards and was always ready to tell a joke or two at any time.
To cherish his memory, Ray leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Phyllis; a son: Raymond (Michele) Bobich of Traverse City, MI; three daughters: Cindy (Dan) Fuller of Blue Ash, OH, Joy DiMaggio of Commerce Township, MI, and Sherri (Paul) Von Behren of Dunwoody, GA; as well as a brother: Bart (Anna Mae) Bobich of Maybee, MI. He also leaves eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother: John Bobich.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 12, 2019