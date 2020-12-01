1/1
Raymond F. Maliszewski
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Maliszewski, age 86, of Monroe, passed away at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.
Ray was born to Frank and Jennie (Sutkowski) Maliszewski on May 21, 1934, in Southport, Connecticut. He graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in 1952 in Fairfield, CT and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the following year. Ray proudly served his country from March 30, 1953, until being honorably discharged on January 3, 1957. He was stationed in Morocco, North Africa during its French occupation at the Nouasseur Air Base. Ray obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Soon after being discharged, Ray married Nancy J. Glaza on June 14, 1957, in Bridgeport, CT. and moved to Monroe in 1959. It was then that Ray began a 25-year career with the Michigan State Police. He worked in the Motor Carrier Division until retiring as a Sergeant in 1984. Afterward, Ray was employed for 10+ years by North Monroe Greenhouse as a Floral Delivery Person.
Ray was a member of Matt Urban American Legion Post 40, the Monroe Genealogical Society, the Life Stories Writing Group and a proud member of the Veteran Pinning Program for ProMedica Hospice. He was steadfast in his nightly prayers and possessed a unique sense of humor.
Ray is survived by four children: Michael Maliszewski of Chicago, IL, Richard (Mark Joseph) of Chicago, IL, Sandra (James) Kloster of Monroe, and Susan (Nikki Mushisky) Maliszewski of Monroe; a sister, Aldeanne (Tom) Duffy of Bridgeport, CT; two grandchildren, Bryan Kloster of Boston, MA and Jenna Kloster of Monroe; and his "feline friend" Sam.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved, wife, Nancy on Dec. 4, 2001; his loving daughter, Kathleen Niehoff; a brother, Vincent Maliszewski; son-in-law, Brian Goodman; and an infant sister.
Due to current attendance limitations, visitation and funeral services will be held privately at Bacarella Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2nd. Live stream viewing of his funeral is available by going to http://www.bacarellafuneralhome.com/obituaries/permalink/9735660/LTWebcast. Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors provided by Monroe VFW Post 1138.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved