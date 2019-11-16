|
|
Raymond P. Brescol
Feb. 8, 1927-Nov. 15, 2019
Raymond "Ray" P. Brescol, 92, of Erie, MI, died Friday, November 15, 2019.
Born February 8, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Kujawa) Brescol.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.
He was employed as an assembler for the former DeVilbiss Company for 30 years, retiring in 1974.
He was an avid bowler and golfer.
Ray married Frances "Peggy" W. Stewart in September of 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Frances "Peggy;" children, James (Jean) Brescol, Mary Ann (James) Skertic, Gerald (Vickie) Brescol, Joseph (Colleen) Brescol, Marcia Brescol and Jason Brescol; 13 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his sisters, Josephine Wujkowski, Helen Blazey and Virginia Blazey; brother, Edward Brescol.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019