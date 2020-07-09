Raymond W. Rose, 70, of Monroe passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing Center.
Family and friends may visit from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday July 12, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a celebration of Ray's life will be held at 6 p.m. Rev. Mark Blake and Rev. Kim Semran will officiate. Burial will occur the following day, Monday, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Born on July 18, 1949, in Monroe, he was one of two children from the union of William and Beatrice (Murphy) Rose.
Early on in life, Ray joined Cub Scouts completing his Bobcat, Wolf, Bear, Lion, Webelos, and the Arrow of Light. Eventually he became a Scout Master for 526 LaSalle and 538 Ida. All through his life, Raymond was very involved in the Cub Scouts attending and helping at many of the Cub Day Camps and several training days. He dedicated over 60 years with the organization, holding many positions at the Toledo Boy Scout Museum as well. He received the highest local adult volunteer award involved with scouting, the Silver Beaver. He was a 1967 graduate of Erie Mason High School and he organized the class reunion for many years. Raymond received his Associates of Science Degree from Sweet Water Bible College. He played instruments at all the churches he was affiliated with. Given his lifelong love of music, by the age of 21, Ray opened a music store, "Ray's Music," in downtown Monroe.
Ray had a lifelong love of travel that he got from his parents. They traveled at every opportunity, giving Ray and his sister Kathy the chance to visit almost every state as children. Ray continued to travel right up until the point he was no longer able to due to pancreatic cancer. Traveling and music brought him happiness even during the worst of times. Ray also enjoyed casino visits with his friend Delores. He traveled dozens of times to Florida, many times with his brother Roger. He loved to visit the Disney Parks.
Ray is survived by his sister, Kathryn Rose of Erie; nephew Kevin (Jessica) Rose; and great nephews Carson and Carter Rose.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger and Gary Vancena.
