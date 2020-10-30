Reba "Jewell" (Russell) Lail came roaring into the world on November 13, 1951 in Crossville, TN. She was a graduate of Monroe High School and worked for over two decades as a server at Big Boy on North Dixie Highway in Monroe. Jewell was the youngest of six children born to Carrie and Howard Russell. Not content to be adored by just her parents, she was the apple of her siblings' eyes: brothers Theodore "TJ" (Billie) Russell of Monroe, Ewin (Kay) Russell of Monterey, TN, Dean Russell of Monroe and sisters Thelma (Wayne) Wilson of Cookeville, Tennessee and Patsy (Shelby) Bowman of Crossville, Tennessee.
She wed Johnny Mayes of Monroe and together they had three children; Tina Mayes of Downers Grove, Illinois, Travis (Amy) Mayes of Toledo, Ohio, and Holly (Chad) Haynes of Monroe. She married her last and cherished husband Joseph "JB" Lail in 1983. She adored her grandsons, Jordan and Caleb Burgess, Brendon and Tyler Haynes; and granddaughter, Kortnee Neuenschwander and her great grandkids Aria, Lathon, and Zoee.
Jewell was known for her feisty vivacious personality. You never had to guess what she was thinking and her sass and sense of humor is what endeared others to her.
Jewell was very passionate about many things in life, but she found her joy in being an amazing mom and the world's coolest Nana to her five grandkids and three great-grandkids. She lived to spend time with her family. She was also passionate in her love for the Lord and reading her Bible and doing her Bible studies were a crucial part of her life. She was a gifted writer and avid reader and she enjoyed the past eight years of retirement happily reading her books, cooking for her family, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Jewell passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital due to recent illnesses and complications.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all three of her brothers, sister-in-law Kay, the father of her children and still best friend Johnny Mayes, and her husband JB Lail. Her children, grandkids, and all who knew and loved her will cherish her memory. Due to COVID, all services will be private. Those desiring may watch the Worship Service Celebrating Her Life via FACEBOOK Live Feed at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, on the Merkle Funeral Service Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Donations are accepted through CrowdFunding. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.