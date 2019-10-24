|
|
Regina "Jean" Sayles, age 90, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019, in her home.
Born November 30, 1928, in Frenchtown Township, Jean was the daughter of Charles and Emma (Fix) Langton. A 1946 graduate of Monroe High School, she married the love of her life, Theron Sayles on October 9, 1948, at St. Charles Catholic Church. Sadly he preceded in death November 13, 1979. Throughout her life, Jean had worked at ARA Food Services, Michigan Bell and for over 20 years at Sears.
Jean was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Throughout her life she actively volunteered for many groups and organizations including: Mercy Memorial Hospital Guild, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Monroe County Courthouse. Jean enjoyed Bowling, Sewing, Wallpapering, Needlepoint and Traveling, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Jean leaves to cherish her memory her children: Tim (Mary) Sayles of Monroe, Sandra (Tony) Banek of Monroe and Sherry (Larry) Hobaugh of Tecumseh; four grandchildren: Stacey (Santo) Zangara of Monroe, Keith (Gosia) Plummer of Riverside, Illinois, Brian Plummer of Tecumseh and Steve (Kasey) Banek of Monroe; nine great grandchildren; as well as a brother Larry Langton of Newport. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death a grandchild Kesha Lynn Sayles and six siblings: Charles Langton, Gerald Langton, Howard Langton, Glendora Larrow, Clara Oberleiter-Kuklo and Amelia Sims.
A celebration of Jeans life is being held under the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Friday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday. She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Fr. Kevin Roelant officiating. Burial will be next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jean may be made to the Burn Center at the University of Michigan Hospital, of the .
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019