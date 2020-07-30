1/1
Reginald E. "Reggie" Hayward
1934 - 2020
Reginald "Reggie" E. Hayward, a life-long Temperance, MI, residence, passed away from a brain tumor Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family under the care of ProMedica Hospice.
Born August 8, 1934, in Tontogany, Ohio, he was the son of Howard and Grace (Butler) Hayward. He married Sharon Turner on November 19, 1968. Reggie was a heavy equipment operator for 60 years, being employed by E.R. Zeiler Excavating and Zink Covell Excavating. He was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers, Local 18. Reggie worked on the former Adams farm starting at the age of 10. He enjoyed Antique tractor shows, tractor pulls at the fair every summer, fishing, antique refinishing, riding motorcycles and meeting with friends at Burger King.
Reggie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon; children, Terry (Gail) Hayward and Dana (Todd Spears) Mikonowicz; grandchildren, Holly (Cory) Przybylek, Courtney (Nick) Simopoulos, Dylan Mikonowicz, Isabella and Gunner Spears.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice or American Cancer Society.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
AUG
1
Interment
Whiteford Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Guest Book sponsored by Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc

