Reinhard Laubenstein, 69, of Hastings, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born March 31, 1951, in Jena, East Germany, the son of Jakob and Herta (Schenkle) Laubenstein. In 1954, Jakob and his family escaped Communist Germany to W. Germany and lived there for 2 years in a refugee camp. They were sponsored by Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe arriving in New York in August 1956 and then transported to Monroe where Reinhard's parents became citizens in 1976.
Reinhard was a 1969 graduate of Monroe High School. He married Sharon (Doll) Laubenstein on August 26, 1994. After graduation he worked at Chrysler Trenton Engine. During the Vietnam Crisis, he enlisted in the Navy and received training in nuclear power. He served aboard the USS Guitarro SSN665, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine on the west coast. During his time on the submarine, he achieved the experience to obtain the job title "Engineering Watch Supervisor". Reinhard was honorably discharged as MM-1 (SS) in June 1979.
From his military training, Reinhard was able to gain employment at Detroit Edison Company working at the Fermi 2 Nuclear Power Plant. He worked through the ranks obtaining a Senior Reactor Operator License, retiring as shift manager on July 2, 2006, and moved to Hastings after retirement.
Reinhard enjoyed playing golf, gardening, collecting coins and traveling. He toured European countries, Great Britain, and Ireland, and even had the opportunity to visit the small town in Germany, Jena, where he was born.
Reinhard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, his brother Siegfried Laubenstein and sister Adelheid "Heidi" (Laubenstein) Cantrell.
He is survived by his sons Eric and Joseph Laubenstein, both of LaSalle, MI, sister Hildeburg Kehrer of Monroe, MI, niece Heide Marie (Laubenstein) Setzler of Monroe, MI, niece Jennifer (Kehrer) Neikirk of Monroe, Michigan, nephew Ralph Neal of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and niece Julie (Kehrer) Richard of Broomfield, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to March of Dimes (marchofdimes.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donatetoday).
Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020, at Girrbach Funeral Home, 328 S. Broadway; Hastings, MI 49058 from 10-11:30 AM with a Graveside Service directly following at Fuller Cemetery, 4400 N. Charlton Park Road; Hastings, MI 49058. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 18, 2020.