Renay Dawn Stefko, age 43, of Petersburg, MI, passed away October 19, 2020.
Renay was born October 6, 1977, in Monroe, MI. She was the precious daughter of Valerie Filimon-Cunningham and John Stefko Jr.
Renay is survived by her three loving children, Kayla Eads, Abigayle and Gabriel Spears; and her dear sister and brother-in-law, Korin Stefko (Anthony Smith). Renay is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents; several uncles; and a cousin.
She enjoyed camping, fishing and walking her dog. Renay will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Those wishing to leave an online condolence or share a memory may do so by visiting Renay's tribute page at www.allore.com.