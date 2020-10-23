1/1
Renay Dawn Stefko
1977 - 2020
Renay Dawn Stefko, age 43, of Petersburg, MI, passed away October 19, 2020.
Renay was born October 6, 1977, in Monroe, MI. She was the precious daughter of Valerie Filimon-Cunningham and John Stefko Jr.
Renay is survived by her three loving children, Kayla Eads, Abigayle and Gabriel Spears; and her dear sister and brother-in-law, Korin Stefko (Anthony Smith). Renay is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents; several uncles; and a cousin.
She enjoyed camping, fishing and walking her dog. Renay will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Those wishing to leave an online condolence or share a memory may do so by visiting Renay's tribute page at www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
