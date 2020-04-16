|
|
Renilda Jean Reaume, age 82, of South Rockwood, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home after a three year battle with cancer.
Born February 4, 1938, in Monroe from the union of Julian and Leona (Salenbien) VanDaele, Renilda was one of four children. She went to St. Mary's Academy and graduated in 1956. Later, she met the love of her life, Marvin Reaume. They were married on April 18, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. They raised their family of five children and spent 61 wonderful years together.
Renilda was a woman of strong faith. She was a long time member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport where she was always ready to help out, whether it was a fund raiser, minister of the Eucharist, Sacristan, visiting and taking Communion to shut-ins and nursing homes, or any other volunteer service. Renilda was a member of the Order of Carmelites Discalced, OCDS, in Toledo. She was a simple, humble woman who loved God and her family. Renilda was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Marvin Reaume. Loving mother of Brian (Christine) Reaume, Alan (Terry) Reaume, Michele (Jacob) Belinky, Cindy (Theodore) Szuch, and Jennifer (Michael) Salinas. Dearest grandmother of 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Marianne) VanDaele and Janet (Robert) Thoma.
Preceded in death by her parents: Julian and Leona VanDaele, and one sister: Helen VanDaele.
Due to the public health concerns, Renilda's funeral arrangements are private. Burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Newport. A graveside service will be officiated by Fr. Henry Rebello. A memorial Mass and gathering will be held at a later date at St. Charles Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Right to life of Michigan (rtl.org/donate), Association of Marian Helpers (marian.org/donation), or Mass intentions at St. Charles Parish, Newport, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 16, 2020