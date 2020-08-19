1/1
Reubein E. Sachs
1925 - 2020
Reubein E. Sachs, age 95, of Carleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 15, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born April 4, 1925, in Carleton, Michigan, he was the son of the late Albert C. and Beulah L. (Grundman) Sachs. Reubein served his country honorably during World War II as a half-track driver in the Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion division 573 in Germany. He proudly served from August 1943 until April of 1946 in which time he achieved an honorable discharge, the European Theater Ribbon with two Bronze stars, a World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign World War II Medal, an Occupation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Sharp Shooter AA Artillery Medal.
On June 21, 1947, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, he married Thelma Lajiness and together they raised four children. Reubein made his living for more than forty-four years at Time Container (Jefferson Smurfit) retiring in 1987. He also worked on his farm growing wheat, corn and beans, and tending to his cows, chickens and pigs,
Reubein was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and the Carleton VFW Post 4093 as well as a member of both the Monroe and Frenchtown Senior Citizens.
During his 71 years of marriage, he and Thelma enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, boating and travel. Together they visited every state in the United States. They spent many winters in Ft. Meyers, Florida where they enjoyed dancing, boating, fishing, swimming, and bocce ball. He loved to pick strawberries every year at Whittaker's Berry Farm for making strawberry freezer jam for his family and friends. Reubein has been called the "Tomato King" because of his wonderful yellow and red tomatoes and was also known as the "Puzzle Wizard" by his children and great granddaughter Khloe who enjoyed many hours of "puzzling" with him.
Reubein was honored to have been one of the Grand Marshals in the 2019 Ida Christmas Parade and was the oldest World War II Vet at the 2019 Monroe County Fair.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a son, Ricky Sachs (Jody) of Walbridge, Ohio; two daughters: Sharon Mebus of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Debra (Tom) Griffin of Belleville, Michigan; daughter-in-law: Diane (Gary) Greenwood of Newport, Michigan; ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Reubein is preceded in death by his wife Thelma, a son, Ronald Sachs; a grandson, Douglas Bailey; three brothers: Russell, Albert Jr, and Floyd Sachs; a sister, Alma Held; a son-in-law, Philip Mebus; a brother-in-law Alvin Held and a sister-in-law, Carol Sachs.
Reubein will lie in state on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Monroe, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at the church at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Gethsemane Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required to ensure safety.
Online condolences to the family made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial donations are suggested to Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 19, 2020.
