Rex Allen Johnston, age 60, passed away on Aug. 4 in his home in Toledo, Ohio, surrounded by dearly loved family members.
Rex is preceded in death by his father, William Johnston; mother, Fannie Johnston; brother, Billy Johnston; and sister, Janice Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Johnston; son, Christopher (Jennifer) Johnston; daughter, Brittany Johnston; stepdaughter, Katlyne Heath; sister, Patricia Willets; brother, Steven Johnston; three nieces; and five grandchildren, Elle, Evan, Brielle, Lisette and Isla.
Rex was the last baby born in Toledo in 1959, an honor that he carried proudly his entire life and shared with nearly everyone he met. In 1978, he graduated from Bedford Senior High School in Temperance, Michigan, where he developed his love for loud music and catchy rhythms as a member of the school marching band's drumline. In the years to come, Rex's arrival to gatherings was often preceded by the sounds of his favorite tunes reverberating from his car stereo.
In 2004, Rex began working at Johnson Controls (now Yanfeng) in Monroe, Michigan, where he served as a maintenance mechanic for over 17 years, eventually gaining the position of highest seniority. He was the "go-to" guy who always managed to find creative solutions to coworkers' problems. After hearing of Rex's passing, his coworkers at Yanfeng chose to honor him by closing down the entire plant for a moment of silence.
On Aug. 30, 2009, Rex married the love of his life, Vicki, in a little Vegas chapel. They enjoyed 17 wonderful years together in their Toledo home.
A grill master and taco lover, Rex kept friends and family well-fed at cookouts and taco parties. At home, as at work, Rex was known as an excellent handyman who could fix anything. He had a "do it yourself" mindset in every area of life. He was a careful steward of his prized possessions, especially his trucks and Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and was known to keep them meticulously clean. A daredevil especially in his youth, Rex had a "need for speed" and enjoyed riding his motorcycle in summer and snowmobile in winter. Vicki and their adored dog, Nala, accompanied Rex on all of his rides. In recent years, Rex and Vicki especially enjoyed going on motorcycle rides alongside beloved friends, Carl and Terri Provan.
Rex was a devoted, generous, selfless (and occasionally stubborn) father, husband and friend. He was the life of many gatherings, and his absence will be deeply felt. His life and many anecdotes will not be soon forgotten, and he will be severely missed by all those who had the privilege to know him.
Friends and family are invited to join in remembering Rex on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300).
