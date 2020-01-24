|
Rhea Rose Twydell, age 93, of Rockwood, died Wednesday.
She was the loving wife of the late Wayne Twydell; loving mother of the late Linda (Mark) Szuch, the late David Twydell, and Nancy (Robert) Vadasz; dearest Mimi of Lori (TC) of New Orleans, Steve of Texas, the late Michael, Audrey (Kevin) of Gibraltar, Daniel (Lori) of North Carolina, Dennis of Connecticut, Douglas (Lindsey) of Texas, Dyann (Patrick) of Maryland, and great Mimi to Adrian, Collin, Ethan, and Bronwen.
Rhea was a loyal and devout Catholic who loved to spread the word of Jesus.
Visitation in honor of Rhea will be held Friday January 24th, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00pm at the Ford Chapel - Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A service will be held the following day, Saturday January 25th, 2020, at St. Mary's of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood, MI with instate starting at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations in honor of Rhea may be made to the Henry Ford Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 24, 2020