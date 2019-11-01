|
|
Rhonda Lynn Morris, 56 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born April 24, 1963, Rhonda was the daughter of Gerald M. and Rosemarie (Myers) Marlow. She attended Hollywood Elementary and Monroe High School.
In addition to being a wonderful and dedicated homemaker, Rhonda worked as a Dietary Aid at Magnum Care and as a waitress for both Ranch Steakhouse in Monroe and Golden Coral in Toledo, OH. In 1984 she married Douglas Newsome.
Rhonda attended Monroe Full Gospel Church and enjoyed playing cards, board games and shopping. She truly missed her deceased, beloved dog King. Most of all Rhonda enjoyed time spent with family.
Rhonda is survived by her beloved father; Gerald M. (Cherie Emerick) Marlow of Monroe, her beloved mother; Rosemarie Myers of Monroe, loving siblings; Gerald M. Marlow, II, Amy M. (Brian) Beason, and Misty R. Marlow, all of Monroe, seven treasured nieces and nephews and eight cherished great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 PM at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, where funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Harold Raines, pastor of Monroe Full Gospel Church, will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2019