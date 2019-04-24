|
Dr. Richard A. Wallin, podiatric physician and surgeon, passed away peacefully while with his family on April 19, 2019 in Monroe. He was 88. He was born in Monroe to Arthur and Hattie (Cromwell) Wallin.
A 1949 graduate of Monroe High School he was both a talented athlete and a leader in student organizations. Richard was on the Varsity football and swim teams all four years. During his junior and senior years, he was a state champion in swimming. In 1954, he earned a bachelor degree from Michigan State University where he was a proud member of the Psi-U Fraternity. Following his graduation, with a ROTC commission, he served as 1st Lieutenant in the Army where he was Protocol Officer for the Ordnance Center and School at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Maryland.
In 1956, he married Janet Williams and was an advocate for her career as a law professor and law librarian at the University of Toledo Law School.
After his graduation from the Illinois School of Podiatry and Janet's graduation from the Loyola School of Law, Richard and Janet moved back to Monroe. Richard established a private practice and worked as a podiatric physician and surgeon for over thirty years. He was a respected member of his profession and became a staff member of Mercy Memorial Hospital, Fellow of the American College of Foot Surgeons, an American Board of Podiatric Surgeons Diplomate, President of State of Michigan Podiatric Medical Association and Chairman of the State Podiatric Licensing Board.
Richard was active in many community and professional organizations. He was Vice President of the Monroe High School First Downers Booster Club, President of the Monroe Country Club, Member of the Medical Committee for Michigan Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Member of the State Medical Committee for passage of the Good Samaritan law to allow doctors to assist accident victims.
After retirement, Richard traveled extensively with friends and family and enjoyed golf in Monroe and at golf courses throughout the US and Scotland.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Wallin, his brothers, Charles, Robert, Donald and his sister, Elizabeth.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Marcia Wallin, son-in-law, Clifford Johnson, cherished grandson, Max, lifelong friends, loving in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews and close friend, Peggy Fairchild Hancock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Janet L. Wallin Law Library Fund at the University of Toledo Foundation. Recollections are appreciated and encouraged. Email can be sent to [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Monroe Golf and Country Club on Sunday, April 28th from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2019