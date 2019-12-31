|
|
Richard Alvin Duvall of Temperance, MI, passed away in his home on December 28th.
Richard was born in Monroe, MI on July 2nd, 1937, and raised in Ida, MI. He lived his adult life in Toledo and Bedford. He was active in the Lake Erie sailing community, including being a former commodore of Jolly Rogers Sailing Club and an active member of North Cape Yacht Club. He raced his beloved Osprey for more than thirty years.
He had two happy marriages to Julia and Susan, both of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children Robin, Chris (Kristen), Eric (Debby), and Spence, nine grandchildren, and his very close friend Diana.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 31, 2019