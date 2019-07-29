Home

Dundee United Methodist Church
645 Franklin St
Dundee, MI 48131
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard Biccum


1939 - 2019
Richard Biccum Obituary
Richard "Dick" Biccum, Age 80, of Maybee, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in his home.
Born January 23, 1939, in Detroit, MI, Dick was born to John Edward and Marian Lola (Ried) Biccum. Dick served in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was in the Army Reserves until 1968. He received a Good Conduct Medal and a Certificate of Achievement as Colonel's Orderly in the Battalion Guard Mount three (3) different times. Dick worked for 34 years as a fabrication designer for Carron and Company in Inkster, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed his antique cars and was a member of MACK (Monroe Antique Car Klub). He also enjoyed having coffee with his friends every morning for the last 18 years at Meijer in Monroe, lunch every Wednesday at the Silver Star Bar in Scofield and walking his dog Sadie.
To cherish his memory, Dick leaves his sister Judy Heiden of Brantford, ON; nieces and nephews Connie Biccum of Monroe, MI, Lynn Biccum of Sidney, NY, Scott (Alex) Heiden of Brantford, ON, Mark (Nicole) Heiden of Ottawa, ON and Eric (Nathalie) Heiden of Gatineau, QC; and great nieces Rebecca Heiden of Ottawa, ON and Olivia Heiden of Gatineau, OC.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents John and Marian Biccum, two brothers Clinton Biccum and Donald "Farmer" Biccum and brother-in-law James Heiden.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dundee United Methodist Church, 645 Franklin St., Dundee, MI followed by Military Honors from the Dundee Veterans Memorial Club. Memorial contributions may be made to The Monroe County Library System or The Michigan Humane Society. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 29, 2019
