Richard "Dick" C. Needles, 92, of Lambertville, MI, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Born October 8, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Carl and Edna "Betty" (Kreiger) Needles. A WWII Navy veteran where he served on the U.S.S. Anderson, he married Bernadine Abel on September 13, 1952. Dick owned and operated Needles Auto Service in Lambertville, MI since 1953. He was a life member of the V.F.W., 9656, Lambertville, MI, former member of the Bedford Volunteer Fire Dept. and enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, golfing and bowling.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bernadine; children, Karen (Randy) Kincaid and Keith (Deborah) Needles; grandchildren, Kelly (Casey), Danielle, Nick, Amanda and Ashley; great grandchildren, Caleb, Kinzi, and Cutter
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice.
