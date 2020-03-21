Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575

Richard E. Moomey


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Moomey Obituary
Richard E. Moomey

May 11, 1934-March 18, 2020

Richard Elmer Moomey, 85 years, of Ida, MI, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. All services are private. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born May 11, 1934, in Toledo, OH., Richard was the son of John and Nellie (Dupuis) Moomey.

He graduated from High School in Clinton, Arkansas.

He married Inez Dawson-Diroff in 1965, in Ida, MI.

He worked as a Gear Lab Inspector for 32 years for GM Hydro.

He was a member of the UAW 14, avid bowler and loved wintering in Hawaii with his wife for 40 years. He was a carpenter, built several family homes and was a pioneer in solar energy.

Survivors include his wife, Inez; children, David (Deb) Moomey, Jim (Janis) Moomey, James (Denise) Diroff, Robert (Susan) Diroff, Terry (Kim) Diroff, Diana Diroff; brother, George Moomey; 7 grandchildren, James (Casie), Dominique, Allison, Kyle, Amy, Kelly, Lea, and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Michael Diroff.

Memorial contributions can be made to Erie United Methodist Church.

To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -