Richard E. Moomey
May 11, 1934-March 18, 2020
Richard Elmer Moomey, 85 years, of Ida, MI, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. All services are private. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born May 11, 1934, in Toledo, OH., Richard was the son of John and Nellie (Dupuis) Moomey.
He graduated from High School in Clinton, Arkansas.
He married Inez Dawson-Diroff in 1965, in Ida, MI.
He worked as a Gear Lab Inspector for 32 years for GM Hydro.
He was a member of the UAW 14, avid bowler and loved wintering in Hawaii with his wife for 40 years. He was a carpenter, built several family homes and was a pioneer in solar energy.
Survivors include his wife, Inez; children, David (Deb) Moomey, Jim (Janis) Moomey, James (Denise) Diroff, Robert (Susan) Diroff, Terry (Kim) Diroff, Diana Diroff; brother, George Moomey; 7 grandchildren, James (Casie), Dominique, Allison, Kyle, Amy, Kelly, Lea, and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Michael Diroff.
Memorial contributions can be made to Erie United Methodist Church.
