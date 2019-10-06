Home

POWERED BY

Richard Elwin Herzog


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Elwin Herzog Obituary
Richard Elwin Herzog, 92, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully October 1, 2019. He was born to John (Peter) Herzog and Gladys (Crist) Herzog in Adrian, Michigan, September 7, 1927. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1949 and married Elizabeth Rudisch in Monroe, Michigan July 19, 1952. After 29 years of service, he retired as a Lieutenant from the Monroe (Michigan) Fire Department in 1985.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Elizabeth (Lisa) Herzog of Port Charlotte, Florida, Daughter, Constance (Connie) Herzog, of Port Charlotte, Florida, son, John Herzog of Sarasota, Florida, son David (Kathy) Herzog of Port Charlotte, Florida and son Daniel (Teresa) Herzog of Placida, Florida. He was the grandfather to Kyle, Dylan, Kristine, Evan and Sean and was predeceased by an infant son Robert (Bobby) Herzog in 1960.

A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.