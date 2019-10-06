|
|
Richard Elwin Herzog, 92, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully October 1, 2019. He was born to John (Peter) Herzog and Gladys (Crist) Herzog in Adrian, Michigan, September 7, 1927. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1949 and married Elizabeth Rudisch in Monroe, Michigan July 19, 1952. After 29 years of service, he retired as a Lieutenant from the Monroe (Michigan) Fire Department in 1985.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Elizabeth (Lisa) Herzog of Port Charlotte, Florida, Daughter, Constance (Connie) Herzog, of Port Charlotte, Florida, son, John Herzog of Sarasota, Florida, son David (Kathy) Herzog of Port Charlotte, Florida and son Daniel (Teresa) Herzog of Placida, Florida. He was the grandfather to Kyle, Dylan, Kristine, Evan and Sean and was predeceased by an infant son Robert (Bobby) Herzog in 1960.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019