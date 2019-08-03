|
|
Richard "Dick" Gunn was born to Rachel and Lowell Gunn on December 15, 1943, and died August 1, 2019. Richard graduated from Chesterfield Schools in 1961and received his B.A. in Ed. From Bowling Green State University in 1965 and later two M.A.s in education from Eastern Michigan University. He began his 39 year public education career as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Ida Public Schools for eight years, three years as an assistant principal at Davison High School and served the final 28 years as MS\H. S. principal at Whiteford Schools in Ottawa Lake, retiring in 2004.
He married Juanita Borton in 1964. They both grew up on farms near Wauseon, Ohio and attended the Tedrow Methodist Church in their youth. They raised fourchildren, a son, Michael (Valerie), three daughters: Colleen (Dan) Hennemann, Nancy (Jason) Breitner, Natalie (Cory) Jones.
In addition to his children, he is survived by his mother, Rachel Gunn, his mother in law, Gladys Borton, three brothers: Jim (Susan) Gunn, Bill (Carol) Gunn, Paul (Terri) Gunn and a sister Karen (Paul) Collier. He is also survived by two brothers in law: Ronald (Janet) Borton and Dennis (Pat) Borton, ten grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle Scheich), Jeff and Kyle Gunn, Sydney and Kylie Hennemann, Rachel, Levi, and Seth Breitner, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones; one great-grandaughter McKenna Scheich plus numerous nephews and nieces.
Gunn was a long-time member of the Ida United Methodist where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as a trustee. He served nine years on the Commission on Aging resigning in April, 2019 for health reasons.
He enjoyed singing and was a member of the Stateline Barbershop Chorus. He enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and card-playing with friends and family and had a special affinity for popcorn. He loved following high school sports and activities, especially when he could watch his grandchildren. He was a volunteer driver for Cancer Connection-Monroe until his health prevented him from driving.
He enjoyed traveling to many National and State Parks including an 11,000 mile camping and touring of Alaska in 2012. He and Juanita went to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th Anniversary and enjoyed a Caribbean cruise with his daughter Colleen and her family.
Memorials could be made to either the Ida United Methodist Church or Cancer Connection-Monroe. Burial will be in the Tedrow Cemetery near Wauseon, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday August 5, 2019, from 2-8PM. He will lie-in-state on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Ida United Methodist church, Ida, MI, from 10AM until the services at 11AM. Rev. Robert Freysinger will officiate.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 3, 2019