Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Liturgy
Following Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Richard Hurley Jr.


1945 - 2019
Richard Hurley Jr. Obituary
Richard Lee Hurley Jr., age 73, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He was recovering from several health problems over the last five years and doing well but his Lord called him home Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born December 24, 1945, in Monroe, Richard was the son of Richard C. and Helen (Sebesta) Hurley. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1964. Richard met Barbara Zorn ice skating on the River Raisin in their teens and got married January 23, 1965. They celebrated 54 years of marriage together. Richard worked at GM Powertrain in Toledo, OH and retired in 1994.
Richard enjoyed the outdoors and camped all over Michigan with his wife and their family. In the summer months, he looked forward to traveling down to Florida. In his spare time, he watched game shows such as Wheel of Fortune, Price is Right, and Lets Make a Deal. He especially enjoyed watching the the soap opera, General Hospital. Richard also enjoyed classic Chevy cars.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his mother: Helen Hurley; three sons: Richard (Jamie) Hurley of Petersburg, MI, Troy (Amy) Hurley of Monroe, and Tracy (Ken Mackey) Hurley of Monroe; a daughter: Tiffany (Christopher) Vail of South Lyon, MI; a brother: Ronald (Gail) Hurley of Temperance, MI; a sister: Rebecca (Michael) LaVoy of Monroe; a brother and sister in-law: Charles and Sharon Zorn of Houghton Lake, MI; an aunt and uncle: Bill and Ruthanne Parker of Adrian, MI; six grandchildren: Alexander (Erica) Hurley, Adam Hurley, Tara (Zach) Zeiler, Leah Hurley, Vanessa Vail, and Cameron Vail; and two great-grandchildren: Kaiya and Willow Hurley. He also leaves behind seven nephews and a niece as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hurley.
Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A scripture service will immediately follow. A funeral service will be held the following day Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home at 12 p.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Richard are suggested to the .
Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2019
