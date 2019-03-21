Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
LaSalle Township Cemetery
LaSalle, MI
Richard I. Burkett


Richard I. Burkett Obituary
Richard Irving Burkett, age 73, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away the morning of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born September 13, 1945, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Omer and Helen (Strack) Burkett. He graduated from Ida High School in 1963. On June 18, 1966, he married Karen Sue Colpaert. Together they raised two daughters, Melissa and Amber Burkett.
Richard retired from the Ford Motor Company after working 30 years at the Ford Milan Plant. He was involved with many organizations throughout his life. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, the Maybee Sportsman Club, National Rifle Association (NRA), Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), and Michigan Trapshooting Association (MTA). He was a past leader and proud member of the Busy Otters 4-H Club for 30 years. He could be found tinkering away at various projects in his garage which included woodworking and restoring his 1940 Ford Deluxe that he purchased in 1964. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being part-owner of Wood Lawn Camp in Cornell, Michigan. His greatest joy was trapshooting. On July 1, 2017, Richard was inducted into the Michigan State Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. -8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at LaSalle Township Cemetery, LaSalle, Michigan.
To cherish his memory, Richard leaves his loving wife, Karen; two daughters, Melissa Burkett and Amber (Michael) Ellerman; one brother, Wilbur (Caroyln) Burkett; three grandchildren, Gunner Blank, Michael Ellerman II, and Olivia Ellerman.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Richard's honor are asked to please consider the Ida Trap Team or a .
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 21, 2019
