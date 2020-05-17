Richard John DeBruyne, age 74, of Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly in his home the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2020.
Richard was born February 22, 1946, in Waukegan, IL to the late Francis and Lily (Pickett) DeBruyne. He attended Belleville High School, graduating with his diploma in 1964. Upon graduation, Richard joined the workforce by gaining employment at Ford Motor Company, Rawsonville. He then took a leave of absence to serve his country in the US Navy. Richard served proudly from 1965-1969. He was awarded a medal for saving the ship he was aboard. Richard loved to tell stories from the time of his service. He was extremely proud of his ability to serve with honor in a time of war.
After the war, Richard returned home and resumed his employment at Ford. He would go on to retire after 44 years, ending his career in December of 2008. While camping in Virginia Beach, Richard would meet the love of his life, Carol Fitzpatrick. The two of them would marry on December 2, 1967, in Pennsylvania. Sadly, Carol passed away in 2018.
To cherish his memory, Richard leaves two sons, Richard (Elizabeth) DeBruyne Jr. and Edward Francis DeBruyne; one brother, Victor; and four sisters, Frances, Margaret, Christine, and Jenny.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and wife.
In accordance with Richard's wishes, cremation will occur and no services will be held.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to any Native American charity; Richard loved Native American culture and collected jewelry pieces.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 17, 2020.