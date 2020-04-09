|
|
Richard L. Fruchey, age 64, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020, in the emergency room at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born February 29, 1956, in Monroe, Richard was the son of the late Leslie and Jean (Steinle) Fruchey.
Dick graduated from Ida High School in 1974. A year later, he began working for Ford Motor Company in Milan, a career that lasted 30 years before retiring in 2005. On November 9, 2002 in Riverview, MI, Dick married Ruthann C. Roberts, a co-worker he met while working at Ford Motor Company.
Dick was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida, MI, and UAW Local 600 in Dearborn, MI. His hobbies included golfing, camping and farming. He especially liked riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends and spending time in Alcona County, MI.
Dick is survived by his wife, Ruthann; three daughters: Tiffany (Jason) Peters of Dundee, MI, Brandy (Jeremy) Baker of Bicknell, IN, and Megan (Kevin) Bozek of Woodhaven, MI; brother, Thomas (Jan) Fruchey of Monroe; and twelve grandchildren.
Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation will be privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Ted Kerr, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will conduct a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
In lieu of flowers, Dick's family suggests making a memorial donation in his memory to any hospice organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences and special memories are encouraged and may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020