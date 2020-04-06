|
|
Richard Lee Kuhns of Crossville, Tennessee, formerly from Monroe and Hudson, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Richard was born on December 19, 1941 at Monroe, Michigan to Harold Glenn and Lucille V. (Grinder) Kuhns. He attended Jefferson Schools and Monroe High School. He moved to Tennessee in 2001.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty J. Huffman. He is survived by two sisters, JoAnn Ozment of Romulus, Michigan; Linda Fink (Albert) of Crossville, Tennessee; and a brother Tom Kuhns (BJ) of Roseburg, Oregon, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 6, 2020