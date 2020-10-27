Richard Lee Peterson was born in Monroe on August 21, 1965. He was the youngest of four children born from the union of Winston and Virginia (Gelso) Peterson. Rick attended Jefferson High School.
He worked for Auto Warehouse in Flat Rock for more than twenty-six years serving in many capacities from general laborer to maintenance. For the past twenty-seven years, he shared his life with Dawn McCormick. The couple would be blessed with one son, Aaron. Rick was a wonderful provider for his family, but more importantly he learned how to live quite frugal, which in turn allowed him to be extremely generous to those around him. In 2019, due to declining health, Rick, left his position.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Rick, was most at home when he was in the woods. Just the same, he was very artistic. He enjoyed creating special items and woodworking. He was fascinated by the wildlife and Indian artifacts. Many of his handmade trinkets became cherished gifts to family and friends.
Rick was blessed with a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, although sometimes his willingness to tell a joke came with poor timing. He shared his love for music with his son and whenever he listened he jammed loud and proud.
Rick, age 55, a lifelong resident of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
His passing was preceded by all his grandparents; a stepson, Schawn Wurster in 1999; a brother-in-law, Jeffrey Kenney; and two nephews, Jeffrey and Brandon Kenney.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his life partner, Dawn L. McCormick of Monroe; a son, Aaron McCormick of Monroe; a daughter, Kristi (Titus) Murrell of Monroe; his parents, Winston and Virginia Peterson of Monroe; one sister, Donna Kenney of Monroe; two brothers, Bryan (Paula) Peterson of Tecumseh and Kevin (Terry) Peterson of Newport; two grandchildren, Titus Murrell and Cienna Wilcox; and several nieces and nephews including his Goddaughter, Carrie Hickman.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on Saturday; October 31, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Worship Service Celebrating His Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Father Henry Rebello of St. Anne Parish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Peterson family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.