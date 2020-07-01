Richard Lozano was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 23, 1935. He was one of seven children born from the union of the late Lorenzo Lozano Sr. and the late Josefa (Aguilar) Lozano. Richard attended Navarro High School in San Antonio, Texas. He would later obtain his GED in Harlingen, Texas and earned credits while attending Texas Tech College in Harlingen.
He married his childhood friend, Cecilia Lozano, on December 28, 1954 in San Antonio. The couple would be blessed with eight children of their own. They made their home in Erie where Richard supported his family performing various odd jobs as a farm hand. He would eventually obtain a position with the C&O Railroad as a Brakeman and later a Conductor. Richard's career would span fifty years prior to his retirement. After retiring, Richard, moved back to Harlingen to be near his family roots.
Richard love for his heritage which leads him to become the Director of (Las Aguilas De Norte) He loved traveling to Mexico. His favorite past time were movies and reading history and genealogy and dancing.
Richard Lozano, age 85, passed away in Pearland, Texas on Monday, June 22, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by son: Matthew Lozano; daughter: Peggy Lee Lozano; Brother; Don Candelario Lozano, Sister; Alicia Zunigia; Granddaughter Tasha Howel.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Cecilia Lozano; two daughters: Christina Martinez of Monroe and Lisa (Victor) De La Garza of Texas; four sons: Benito (Sarah) Lozano of Toledo, Rich (Sonya) Lozano of Monroe, Michael (Kimberley Kessler) Lozano of Monroe, and Larry Lozano of Erie; two brothers: Lorenzo (Janice) Lozano Jr. and Alfredo Lozano;four sisters: Mary Billegas, Gloria (William) Cook, Teresa (Refugio) Reyes, Hope White; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and seventeen nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on July 2, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on July 3, 2020, also at Merkle's with Father Mark Prill of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating. Inurnment will take place at Joseph Cemetery in Erie at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.