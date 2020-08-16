Richard M. Barkenquast
Aug. 26, 1950 - Aug. 14, 2020
Richard Michael Barkenquast, 69, of Ida, MI, died Friday August 14, 2020, in Regency Medical Center in Sylvania, Ohio, from pre-existing medical conditions (suffered from a stroke in 2012, COPD and lymphoma).
Due to COVID-19, all services are private, and a private burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born August 26, 1950, in Toledo, OH, Richard was the son of Richard W. and Delores (Osemlak) Barkenquast. He was a 1968 Ida High School Graduate where he ran track and played football. He married the love of his life, Diane Schlump, on September 24, 1971, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Richard worked with his dad as a carpenter, owned Diane's Restaurant (Now Old 23 Grill), Ida, MI, from 1975-2000. He worked at Central Dispatch from 1987-2008 and the Ida Fire Department from 1980-1996 and was instrumental in the creation of the ball fields at the Ida Fireman's Park and was recognized for his heroic action of saving a life by administering CPR over the phone at Central Dispatch. Richard enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, TN, the Monroe County Fair where he never missed a day for 62 years and loved supporting his grandchildren by attending their football games, track meets, drama productions and band concerts.
Survivors include his wife Diane; daughters, Stacey Bohmer and Lori (Jeff) Breitner; grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Emilee, Abigayle, Dylan; son-in-law, Jeff Bohmer; siblings, Michelle (Jim) Stengel, Mark (Cesar), Greg, Ted (Melissa), John (Anne), Mike and Geary. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marian Barkenquast.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Ida Athletic Boosters or St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
