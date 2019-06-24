Home

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Richard Moyer


1938 - 2019 Obituary
Richard Moyer Obituary
Richard Wilber Moyer, age 80, of LaSalle, passed away at home on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Richard was born on August 7, 1938 in Monroe, MI to the late Wilber and Ruth Moyer. Richard married Katherine Kettinger on August 15, 1959 in Monroe, MI. They had two children, Donelda and Donald to complete their family. Richard went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Navy as a Seaman, retiring from the Navy in 1966.
Richard retired from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation and spent well over 25 years there as a foreman. He was also part of the American Legion Post 192 in Temperance. After retiring he liked to meet new people and loved to spend his time with his grandchildren.
Beloved father of Donelda Kinne and Donald (Tammie Morgan) Moyer. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Wagner, Lydia Moyer, and Jessica Hutson. Dearest great-grandfather of Bryson Wagner. Dear brother of Betty (Lewis) Meyers and cousin of Herman Moyer. Also survived by his former spouse Katherine Moyer, Sister-in-Law, Mary Moyer, 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Ruth Moyer, brother Arthur Moyer and a nephew.
Visitation will be at Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 12:30 until 8:00 PM. A funeral service and an Honor Guard service will take place at Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 6 PM.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 24, 2019
