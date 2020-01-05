|
|
Richard O. Eder
Aug. 2, 1940-Jan. 2, 2020
Richard Orland Eder, age 79, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, on January 2nd.
Richard was born on August 2nd, 1940, in Newport, MI to the late Orland and Kathryn Eder. He retired from the Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant in 1999, where he worked as a machine repairman for 30 years. Richard loved spending his time working with his hands and being a Papa. His favorite hobbies were farming, woodworking, mechanic work, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years Cheryl; two daughters Kathy (Jeff) Tilton and Tina Mendez; two sons Raymond (Spring) and Richard (Mandi); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He also leaves behind his sisters Laura (Louis) LaDuke, Sandra (Donald) Barton, Janet (Jim) VanBuskirk, Cheryl (John) Nation, Charlene (Garry) Hall and his brother William Eder. He was preceded in death by sister Marsha McDonald and brothers Russell Eder and James Eder.
Family and friends are invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in their sanctuary for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the bed ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe. Contact the church office for information. (734) 242-1545, 108 Washington Street, Monroe, MI 48161.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020