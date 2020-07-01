Richard Punko, age 89, of Monroe, passed away at home Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 10:51 a.m. with his loved ones at his side. He was born from the union of Wasso and Eva Punko on September 6, 1930, in Monroe.
In 1961, Rich finally met the love of his life, his wife Jimmie (Allen) Punko. He spent most of his free time with his love traveling the backroads of Northern Michigan woods, finding the longest short-cuts known to man.
Rich was a great outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He served his country in the U. S. Army from January 12, 1948, until being honorably discharged on January 11, 1950. He attended Monroe Public Schools and retired from Ford Motor Company in Monroe after 41 years of employment.
Rich leaves behind his children, Paula (Lee) Punko Eisenberg, Frieda (Joseph) Sauro, Sara Miller, James (Kathy) Miller, Jr. (Tonya) Miller, Marcella (Gary) Sharpe, Barbara Williams, and Una Serita (Michael) Agee; 32 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jimmie on August 15, 2013; son, William Joseph Dooley; sister, Wanda (Charles) Vadun; and brothers, Roman and Edward Blaida.
Family and friends visited Tuesday, June 30th at Bacarella Funeral Home. From there a funeral procession proceeded to Woodland Cemetery for a graveside service where military honors were provided by VFW Post 1138 followed by committal prayers lead by Rev. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi of St. Mary Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.