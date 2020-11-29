Richard R. (Dick) Carveth passed away Sunday, November 22, in Promedica Monroe Hospital, following a period of illness after a stroke suffered on October 3. He was 96 years old, and had lived his life serving and upholding his nation, community, and family.
Dick was born June 8, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Richard E. Carveth and Dexter (Redin) Carveth. Because of employment demands on his mother, as a youth Dick often spent long periods of time living with relatives, members of the extended Redin family. Following attendance in several elementary schools in both Illinois and Wisconsin, he graduated from Rockford East High, Rockford, Illinois, in December 1942.
Following graduation, Dick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a radio operator/gunner in VMB611, a Marine B-25 bomber squadron operating in the South Pacific. Flying in 40 combat missions, his part in the war ended when his low-flying bomber flew through the explosion of its own bombs, destroying one of the engines, resulting in a crash on Japanese-held Mindanao. Both of the officers were severely injured, and all of the crew members suffered burns, but the entire crew managed to evade Japanese patrols and made their way to the shore of Sarangani Bay. There, they used signal mirrors to attract the attention of passing U.S. airplanes, and were picked up the next day by a Navy PBY. While in the Corps, Dick attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was awarded the Air Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart, and several squadron, unit, and air wing citations.
Discharged in late 1945, Dick enrolled at Michigan State University under the GI Bill, where he earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in Speech and Language Pathology, graduating in 1949. He later received a Specialist degree in Elementary School Education from Eastern Michigan University. While at MSU, he met and courted Jan Arms of Milford, MI. The two married in September 1949.
Dick joined the Monroe Public Schools teaching staff as a speech therapist in 1950. There are many in the Monroe community today who can point to Dick as their motivator, enabling them to pronounce their R's and S's, or to better control their stuttering, because of their work together in many of the elementary and one-room schools that existed at the time. He became an elementary school principal in 1962, serving as leader and mentor to both his students and teaching staffs. He was also selected to be the first director of the Monroe Head Start summer preschool program in 1965. At the end of his education career, he returned to his roots, retiring as a speech and language pathologist in 1985. Close and enduring friendships with fellow educators and many former students were a great source of joy and satisfaction.
Dick volunteered for many activities in the Monroe community. He worked in United Way campaigns; was a founding member and charter president of the Kiwanis Club Monroe North; assisted at school spelling bees, Special Olympics and Punt, Pass, and Kick competitions; worked at Salvation Army, March of Dimes and Cancer Society fundraisers; and manned a table at Health-o-Ramas. He assisted in fundraiser drives to build the current Monroe YMCA, served on the Y board, and for many years attended to the detail work of the Y 50 Mile Exercise Club.
The American Red Cross Blood Services program was a major outlet for his volunteerism. Over a period of 60 years, Dick himself was a 42-gallon blood donor, and served as chairman or was responsible for donor recruitment for over 300 blood drives. He served as chairman of the Monroe County Blood Services Committee for 20 years. In 2008, Dick was awarded the Clara Barton Award, the highest honor the American Red Cross can bestow on a volunteer.
Dick thrived on competitive sports and games. He excelled for many years at a championship level in community softball, tennis, volleyball, and 4-wall paddleball. He enjoyed a good card game, with bridge, cribbage, pinochle, canasta, and hearts all likely to result in victories for him. He also was talented musically, playing the piano both for personal enjoyment at home and providing special music for church and Marine Corps reunions, and sang in local musical productions and choirs.
Dick valued above all else his many friends and his loving family. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 44 years, Jan, in 1994.
He is survived by his children: Rick (Dee) Carveth, and Sheri (Dr. Keith) Barbour; his cherished grandchildren: Corey (D'Ann) Jett, Dr. Steven (Dr. Robin) Jett, Ann (Ray) Popik, Carol Carveth and Jeff Grove, Tom (Brette) Carveth, Jessica Barbour, and Julia (Mark) McFadden; and treasured great-grandchildren: Grey Johnson, Leo and Molly Jett, and Noah Carveth.
In Dick's papers, we found a quotation from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, or garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you lived. This is to have succeeded."
In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation will take place. Due to safety restrictions and to allow family members to travel to attend, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Allore Funeral Home in Monroe is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.