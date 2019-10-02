|
|
Richard V. Gonser, age 83, of Monroe, passed away at 2:04 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Born September 13, 1936, in Sault St. Marie, MI, Richard was the son of the late Harrison and Sarah Grace (McCrea) Gonser. He was a 1955 graduate of Saline High School and earned a bachelor and master degree from Eastern Michigan University. On June 3, 1961, Richard married the love of his life, B. Pauline Cantrell at Calvary United Methodist Church in Monroe.
Richard taught at Jefferson High School for 35 years. For 32 years, he worked during the summers as a State Park Ranger, 11 years at Sterling State Park and 21 years at South Higgins Lake State Park.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He formerly was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a member of Michigan Education Association, Michigan State Employees Association, Michigan State Association of Retired School Personnel, National Education Association, Michigan Industrial Education Society of which he was a past state officer, Education Credit Union and past officer, and three honorary fraternities: Alpha Phi Omega (past President and charter member), Phi Delta Kappa, and Kappa Delta Phi. He also served on the Monroe Council of Churches and the Board of Directors for Camp Tawanka. Richard was inducted into the Jefferson Schools Sports Hall of Fame.
Richard loved woodcarving and he was a member of the National Woodcarvers Association and the Michigan Woodcarvers Round Up. He also enjoyed reading, attending family activities, spending time at his cottage at Higgins Lake.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Penny (Robert) Humphrey of Lakeland, FL, Jill (Dan) Dunkel of Port Huron, MI, and Amy (Scott) Vanisacker of Newport, MI; four grandchildren, Micah Sheffield of Bartow, FL, Sarah and Kirsten Vanisacker of Newport, and Charley Dunkel of Port Huron; five step grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Pat) Gonser of London, Ontario; four sisters-in-law, Connie Gonser of Tecumseh, MI, Beulah (James) Wyant of Mt. Vernon, OH, Linda Williams of Columbus, OH, and Loretta Powonder of Newark, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his wife; brother, Mac Gonser; and sister, JoAnn Gonser.
Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting with his funeral arrangements and cremation according to his wishes. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastors Ross Ulrich and Daniel Slaughter will officiate. Private Inurnment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial donations to go to Elara Caring or Zion Lutheran Church and School.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019