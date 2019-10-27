|
ADRIAN - Richard William Kile, age 86, of Adrian, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Born March 14, 1933, in Detroit, he was the oldest child of Cornelious and Rose (Grenne) Kile. He graduated from Dundee High School.
Richard married Joan Janet Cassidy on July 19, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids, MI. They celebrated 48 years together before her passing in 2017.
Richard worked at Tecumseh Products and the Coca Cola plant in Monroe. His faith was always a part of his life as he in earlier years belonged to Faith Bible Church (late Rev. Hal Million) and more recently was a member of Raisin Center Friends Church. He volunteered his time by cleaning the church and reading from the Bible daily. A great family man, Richard was very humble and worked hard and showed kindness to everyone. Richard enjoyed jogging 2-3 miles every day and working in his garden.
He is survived by his children, Karen Kile of Adrian and LeAnne Braden of Monroe; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Martin of Monroe (Ronald Martin of Florida); 3 sister-in-laws and 7 brother-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews and beloved greats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joan; sons, Richard and Edwin; grandson, Allen Jeffery; great-grandson, Bentley.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Love officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019