|
|
Ricky Bill York was born in Monroe, Michigan, on July 15, 1955. He was born from the union of the late William Vance York and the late Mary Deloris (Jewell) York and raised with five other siblings. He attended Monroe Public Schools.
Ricky would marry, the former, Georgia Lea Morgan, on May 18, 1977, in Fort Gay, West Virginia and together, they would have three children of their own. Ricky had an eye for detail and for many years would support his family as an automotive body repairman until his medical retirement in 2001.
A man of unwavering faith, Ricky's, mantra was "I love Jesus and denim". Being a wonderful husband and father, he led his family as an excellent example. Just as Christ, he had unconditional love for those around him, and he instilled the value of keeping one's faith strong. Family was most important to Ricky and he cherished the time he spent with them especially his grandchildren.
Ricky was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved hunting and fishing. Being quite talented with his hands he enjoyed woodworking. Ricky loved listening to country music while completing any task, and on occasion, he could also be caught playing the harmonica.
Ricky Bill York, age 64, of Newport passed away at home unexpectedly at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He had been in declining health. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a brother: William York and a stepson: Randy Myrice.
To cherish his memory, Ricky leaves his beloved wife of forty-two years: Georgia York of Newport; one son: Troy (April) York; two daughters: Molly (Jason) Hill and Billy (Richard) Fountain; twelve grandchildren: Tyler York, Drake York, Nathan York, Taylor Hill, Kameron Fountain, Leah Fountain, Brody Hill, Drew Fountain, Ricky Fountain, Ella Fountain, Liv Turner, and Paige Metcalf; one brother: John (Sandy) Jewell; three sisters: Patricia (Bobby) Carter, Barbara (Charlie) Budd, and Teresa (James) Crawford. As an animal lover, Ricky is also survived by his furry, four-legged companion: Maggie and his little buddy: Greyson Kohler.
Private services have been held due to social gathering restrictions, and no public services are being planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 22, 2020