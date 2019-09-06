|
Ricky Ray Dye
Oct. 23, 1954–Sept. 4, 2019
Ricky Ray Dye was born October 23, 1954, in Trenton, Michigan.
Ricky, also known as "Big Rick," was a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan and worked for over twenty-five years for the Jefferson School system.
Rick really enjoyed his job as a Bus Driver; he also had a passion for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cruising whenever he had the chance. He liked gardening and tending to his yard. Rick had a huge heart, but didn't always like to show it. Some people said he could be a grumpy man; however, he was still well liked by many. It was even said that he was secretly nice.
Rick liked to tinker around in the garage and really enjoyed fixing things. A natural jokester, Rick would often make those around him smile and laugh. He loved his dog Gizmo. He is going to be missed more than he knows.
Ricky Ray Dye, age 64 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his son: Ricky (BillieJo) Dye; his mother: Barbara Crowley; a sister: Lorri (Kenny) Holmes; his grandchildren: Jayston and Brianna Dye; and nieces: Jennifer Pierson and Crystal York.
Friends may gather at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm until A Celebration of His Life at 4:00 pm.
Friends may gather at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm until A Celebration of His Life at 4:00 pm.
