Ridge A. Matthews, 10, of Temperance, MI, ran and leaped into the arms of Jesus, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Motts Children's Hospital.
Born January 15, 2010, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Brian and Lori (Knudsen) Matthews. Ridge was a 3rd grader at Jackman Road Elementary School. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and included everybody with him. Those who knew him were blessed. He attended New Life Church in Petersburg, MI.
Ridge is survived by his loving parents; Brian and Lori Matthews; brothers, Riley and Reece Matthews; grandparents, Gerry and Cheryl Knudnsen, Tracey (JoAnn) Matthews and Deborah Matthews; great grandparents, Rosemarie Knudsen and Herbert Anderson.
Due to COVID-19, Visitation and services will be private. Funeral services will be webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. thru the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home website. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Michigan. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2020