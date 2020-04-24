Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
webcast from the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home

Ridge A. Matthews


2010 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ridge A. Matthews Obituary
Ridge A. Matthews, 10, of Temperance, MI, ran and leaped into the arms of Jesus, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Motts Children's Hospital.

Born January 15, 2010, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Brian and Lori (Knudsen) Matthews. Ridge was a 3rd grader at Jackman Road Elementary School. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and included everybody with him. Those who knew him were blessed. He attended New Life Church in Petersburg, MI.

Ridge is survived by his loving parents; Brian and Lori Matthews; brothers, Riley and Reece Matthews; grandparents, Gerry and Cheryl Knudnsen, Tracey (JoAnn) Matthews and Deborah Matthews; great grandparents, Rosemarie Knudsen and Herbert Anderson.

Due to COVID-19, Visitation and services will be private. Funeral services will be webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. thru the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home website. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Michigan. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ridge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -