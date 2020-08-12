Robert A. "Bobby Jack" Vallade, age 66 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at his home August 7, 2020.
Born July 1, 1954, in Monroe, MI to the late Howard and Ruth Vallade. Loving husband of 46 years to Freda (nee Liedel). Dear father of Robert II, Howard, Elizabeth, and the late Patricia. Proud grandfather of Tommy, Austin, Paige, Kaylee, Sheldon, Jace, and Taelynn. Also survived by siblings Ruth (Kelly) Kelemen of Ida, Joann (Terry) Hall of Monroe, Debbie Hill of Monroe, Diana (Paul) Schepers of Evart, MI, Anna Hodges of St. Charles, MO, and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his daughter and parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother Howard, and sisters Patricia Vallade and Kathryn Hyden.
Robert was a retiree of the London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department following 14 years of dedicated service to the community. In his spare time, he loved playing softball, bowling, and attending family sporting events.
Visitation will take place on Thursday August 13, 2020, from 3-9pm at the Liedel Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., Maybee, MI 48159. The family will receive friends on Friday August 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. at Divine Grace Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9207 Joseph St., Maybee, MI 48159. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory, please visit www.martenson.com.