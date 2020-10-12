1/1
Robert Alan Nearhoof
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alan Nearhoof, 64, Sanford, Fla., passed away Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Gaylord, Minn., son of the late Raymond and Barbara (Bucar) Nearhoof. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his former wife, Deborah Ellis Nearhoof; and a daughter, Rachel (Douglas) Renear of Phoenix, Ariz. He is also survived by his siblings: Stephen Nearhoof of Sanford, Fla., Ronald (Vickie) Nearhoof of Cloverdale, Ind., Karen (Rodney) Grove of Crescent City, Fla., and Lisa (Tucker) Ferguson of Liberty Hill, Texas, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Robert was a 1974 graduate of Hollidaysburg Area High School. He entered the Navy in 1974 as a nuclear submarine engineer and served until 1980. He then worked in the nuclear industry in various locations and capacities, settling in Monroe, Mich., for the remainder of his career. He moved to Sanford, Fla., in 2017 to celebrate retirement.
Robert enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, and the company of many friends and family.
A special thank you to his brother, Stephen, and sister, Karen, as well as Roberta White, for taking care of Robert in his final years.
No memorial service is planned. His ashes will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved