Robert Alan Nearhoof, 64, Sanford, Fla., passed away Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Gaylord, Minn., son of the late Raymond and Barbara (Bucar) Nearhoof. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his former wife, Deborah Ellis Nearhoof; and a daughter, Rachel (Douglas) Renear of Phoenix, Ariz. He is also survived by his siblings: Stephen Nearhoof of Sanford, Fla., Ronald (Vickie) Nearhoof of Cloverdale, Ind., Karen (Rodney) Grove of Crescent City, Fla., and Lisa (Tucker) Ferguson of Liberty Hill, Texas, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Robert was a 1974 graduate of Hollidaysburg Area High School. He entered the Navy in 1974 as a nuclear submarine engineer and served until 1980. He then worked in the nuclear industry in various locations and capacities, settling in Monroe, Mich., for the remainder of his career. He moved to Sanford, Fla., in 2017 to celebrate retirement.

Robert enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, and the company of many friends and family.

A special thank you to his brother, Stephen, and sister, Karen, as well as Roberta White, for taking care of Robert in his final years.

No memorial service is planned. His ashes will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.

