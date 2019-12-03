|
Robert Alan Savage, age 68, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Born December 19, 1950, he was one of seven children born from the union of Floyd and Mildred (Diehl) Savage. Robert attended and was a graduate of Monroe High School, class of 1969. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Barb Shankleton, and together they made their home in Monroe and raised two daughters. Robert made his living of more than 30 years as a Job Setter for General Motors.
Robert owned and took great pride in his 1968 Camero, which he raced at Milan Drag way for many years. When he was no longer able to race, he handed the keys over and was happy to continue watching it race. He enjoyed watching University of Michigan football, tinkering in the garage with his grandson and cook outs with his family. Robert also always looked forward to his Tuesday morning breakfasts with his buddies.
To cherish his memory, Robert leaves his wife of almost 46 years, Barbara Savage; mother, Mildred Legas; two daughters: Kellie (Steven) Hlobem and Shellie (Brian Williams) Savage; a brother, Bill (Sue) Savage; two sisters: Jan (Larry) Hamblin and Linda Boudrie; and two grandchildren: Kayla and Gavin Gordon.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Savage; two step-fathers: Anthony Palicki and Anthony Legas; two brothers: Daniel and Tim Savage; and a sister, Lisa Balsizer
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, from 2 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., at Rupp, with Rev. Cindy Semran officiating.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 3, 2019