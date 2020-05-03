Robert B. Barton
1931 - 2020
Robert B. Barton, age 89, of Waterford, formerly of Flat Rock, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home.

Born on March 10, 1931, in Hartford, Illinois, he was the son of Leo and Madge (Nalley) Barton. On October 28, 1955, he married Elosie Spears in Wyandotte, MI.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1951-1953.

He was employed with Monroe Power Plant, Monsanto and Ford Motor Co. as a Mill Wright until retiring.

Robert was a life member of the Flat Rock Elks Lodge, Woodhaven Moose, Rock of Gibraltar, Eagles, American Legion, Flat Rock Masonic Lodge, Shriner, Scottish Rite and a former member of the Flat Rock Planning Commission.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Robert J. Barton; brothers Harold Barton, William Barton, Marvin Barton and Leo Barton Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn (Michael Blair) L. Mason; 4 grandchildren, Jacob C. (Kelly) Mason, Sarah L. Johnston, Angela M. (Robert Belvins) Barton and Alexandria R. Levy; 7 great grandchildren and sisters, JoAnn Patten and Juanita Beavers;

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Arrangement were entrusted with Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel.

Due to the current events in the world, a memorial service will be held in the future, so please visit the website for future updates.

Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
visit the website for future updates, www.bobceanfuneralhome.com
