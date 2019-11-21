|
Robert Cecil Dotson, age 63, of Carleton, passed away November 18, 2019, in Ann Arbor. Bob was born November 30, 1955, in Wyandotte and was the son of Cecil and Marilyn (Thompson) Dotson.
Bob began his career working for his father at Cecil Dotson Electric, and then started working at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant (formerly Mazda Motor Manufacturing and AutoAlliance International) for over 32 years.
Bob was a loving and supportive husband and father. He was the rock of his family who could always be depended on because of his outstanding work ethic, values and intelligence. He was proud to be involved with the Boy Scouts of America and raised three Eagle Scout sons.
He enjoyed photography, going on vacations with Joann, updating their historical home, driving his tractor and working with his hands on many projects. He was known as a handy man who could fix anything. In his younger years, he enjoyed flying planes, scuba diving, canoeing and camping. He was a lovely man to all who knew him.
Bob's memory will be cherished by his wife, Joann Dotson, children: Barry (Jessica) Dotson, Christopher (Kelly) Dotson, Matthew (Asia Rapai) Dotson, step-children: Rachel (Mat) Helton, Olivia (David) Casey, Kaitlin Wylie, grandchildren: Olivia, Lucy, Catherine, Aleena and Madelyn, the mother of his children, Michelle (Fred) Wickenheiser, his step-mother Catherine Dotson, his siblings: Bonnie (John) Parmelee, Beverly (Bill) Barker, Brian (Janet) Dotson, step-siblings: Corry Driscoll, Brenda (Bill) Driscoll, Jeffery (Rebecca) Driscoll, and his beloved dog, SteveO.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Marilyn, grandson Gabriel Dotson and step-brother William Driscoll.
A celebration of life will take place at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, 30895 W. Huron River Dr., Flat Rock, MI. Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm and Service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 21, 2019